29 things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 13 to 15

There’s a certain regular city summer vibe in the air this weekend. MURAL Fest and the Montreal Pride Festival are going on and the weather is nice and toasty.

As we inch towards the halfway point of August (ALREADY?!), here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal to keep you busy.

Just be sure to keep cool. At least the weather is forecasted to be much more seasonably comfortable…

MURAL Fest

One of Montreal's flagship summertime festivals officially returned on Thursday. The ninth edition of MURAL Fest kicked off in The Plateau and will hang around until August 22. MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent. After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest is returning with real-life events including live music, block parties, and of course artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists. When: August 12 – 22

Time: Varies per event

Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: Free

The Montréal Pride Festival’s flagship event is returning in person this weekend.

On August 15, the Pride March will return to the city, a year after taking a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montréal Pride Celebrations say the public is invited to assemble at 12 pm at Jeanne-Mance Park for “one of the first physical gatherings in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The organization says participants will be marching along a new route this summer to adapt to the current health context in the city and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Under the theme “Together for All,” this year’s Pride March will have no vehicles, floats, or contingents and will be focusing all the attention on “the voices and opinions of our sexually and gender-diverse communities,” says Fierté Montréal Pride.

When: Sunday, August 15

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance

Price: Free

This weekend, look up at the sky. It won’t be a bird, nor a plane, and it won’t even be Superman. It’ll be dozens of hot air balloons.

Saint Jean-sur-Richelieu continues to host the Ciel en Fête festival every weekend in August. The festival features dozens of hot air balloons from across Quebec, filling the skies with vibrant colours and mesmerizing sights.

When: August 14-15

Time: Varies per weekend and event

Where: Parc du Centre-de-Plein-Air-Ronald-Beauregard: 93 Rue Towner, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Price: Free

As part of the 28th edition of italfestMTL, the National Congress of Italian-Canadians is offering historical guided tours of Little Italy.

The two and a half hour tour includes an historical introduction about the Italian community in Montreal, an exhaustive guided tour of Little Italy, with stops across delicious pastries, restos, and cafes.

Check out the rest of Italfest’s weekend programming right here.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 2 pm

Where: Casa d’Italia

Price: $25

Free Biosphère

In celebration of its reopening, the Biosphère will be free to attend all weekend. When was the last time you checked out the giant sphere? This weekend might be as good a time as ever… When: August 13 – 15

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free this weekend

Fireworks are usually synonymous with Montreal’s summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a bite out of the traditional summertime fest.

La Ronde is doing its best to light up the skies in some capacity though.

Every Saturday the amusement park is working with L’International des Feux Loto-Québec to bring a “mini fireworks festival” to a different borough of the island.

You have to follow a La Ronde Six Flags social media channel to find out when and where this week’s display will take place, a decent trade-off for free fireworks.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: TBD

Where: TBD

Price: Free

Fashion Pup

Your canine may just have it takes to strut the cat dog walk. Fashion PUP, presented by POP Montreal, is a fashion show for dogs coming to L'Entrepot 77 this weekend. The show, hosted by comedian Sandy Bridges, encourages every kind of dog owner to register their beloved pets. When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 3 pm – 6 pm

Where: L’Entrepôt 77, 77 Rue Bernard Est

Price: Free admission

One of the main shows of the festival, Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, is a Latino burlesque production that will be performed exclusively on Twitch on the weekend.

The show will include burlesque, boylesque, and drag numbers, along with poems and erotic tales. All the artists performing are all Latinx, and most of them live in Quebec and Ontario.

Expect a hot evening in the company of Anaconda LaSabrosa, Augusto Bitter, Black Mamba, Castro, Cherry Topp, El Toro, Gay Jesus, Lolita Blanca, Miami Minx, and Salty Margarita.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 8 – 9:30 pm

Where: Twitch

Price: Free; register online

There’s some monkey business going around in Verdun lately.

For the rest of the summer, the king of the jungle has moved into an alleyway on Wellington Street and it’s totally photo worthy. When: From now until September 12

Time: 24/7

Where: Alleyway behind Bar Palco Super Aqua Club

With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water. With the heatwave looming, this week might be the perfect time to tackle the aqua club. The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kids' area. Twenty of the park's 24 attractions are open and the park has "implemented new hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection measures that meet those recommended by the National Institute of Public Health to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees." When: August 13 – 15

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet

Price: $25.22 – $41.75, rates vary depending on height

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

With the hot weather in line for this week, why not tackle some refreshing water?

Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags atop the water.

If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a try.

When: Every day until August 22

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Where: Jean Doré Beach

Price: $12 to $15

This iconic show regroups all of our eXtraordinary local drag royalty under the MajestiX theme. They will all be performing their majestic and magical numbers with Barbada and Uma Gahd as hosts. Performances include Kiara, Alice Wildflower, Bambi Dextrous, Gabry Elle, Heaven Genderfuck, Gisele Lullaby, Lady BOom BoOm, Manny, Marla Deer, Veils of Bollywood, Misty Waterfalls, Peggy Sue, Prudence, RV Metal, Selma Gahd, Velma Jones and Will Charmer. The show will take place at the Olympic Stadium and Twitch, simultaneously. When: Friday, August 13

Time: 8 – 10 pm

Where: Olympic Stadium & Twitch

Price: Free

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.

Alllllllll aboard!

When: August 13- 15

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant

Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

Here’s some good news for the sole soul of shoe enthusiasts in Montreal: a giant sneaker convention is kicking off in the city this weekend.

Sneakpeak Universe says the event will be the biggest pop culture convention in Canada.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Sneakpeak Founder Yohan Rebboh says attendees will be able to buy, sell, and trade items such as sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 12 pm – 7 pm

Where: 8500 Boulevard Décarie

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission

Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60 – $1

Tonga Lumina

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them. Featuring a night-time walk that's lit up by Quebec's Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure. When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

ECOSYSTEM

We've spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater. Sort of. A new exhibition at the Society for Arts & Technology (SAT) offers guests a calming and trippy dive into a seabed, offering a soundscape we don't often get to hear from the immersive venue of the Satosphere — a 360-degree dome with a spherical panoramic projection screen 13 metres high. It's like a movie theatre on steroids. When: From now until August 21

Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard

Price: $20, available online

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava

Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: 4767 Dagenais Street

Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm, ; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 8 pm

Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland

Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Price: Free

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est

Price: $19.99

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection