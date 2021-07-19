This August, look up at the sky. It won’t be a bird, nor a plane, and it won’t even be Superman. It’ll be dozens of hot air balloons.

Saint Jean-sur-Richelieu is hosting the Ciel en Fête festival every weekend in August. The festival will feature dozens of hot air balloons from across Quebec, filling the skies with vibrant colours and mesmerizing sights.

The five-weekend festival will also offer guests the chance to ride in a hot air balloon over the southwest courtesy of three Quebec air balloon companies: Balad’Air, La Magie de l’Air, and Montréal Montgolfières.

Ciel en Fête also offers night glows on August 7, where the balloons will stay on the ground and be lit up like Chinese lanterns.

The festival will offer free yoga courses (while hot air balloons lift off in the background), the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, a tailgate party, an SAQ picnic, and an air show that consists of incredible aerial acrobatics.

Visit the Ciel en Fête website for more details about each weekend’s scheduled events.

The festival is free to attend, except for the SAQ-sponsored picnic.

When: August 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29

Time: Varies per weekend and event

Where: Parc du Centre-de-Plein-Air-Ronald-Beauregard: 93 Rue Towner, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Price: Free