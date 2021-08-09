A budget-friendly guide for visiting downtown Montreal

Montreal offers year-round budget-friendly accommodations, activities, and meal options for people looking to enjoy the city without breaking the bank.

If you plan on exploring the city without draining your wallet, we’ve put together a handy budget-friendly guide to get the best of both worlds.

Here are things to do, places to stay, and meals to eat in Montreal that’ll give you all the Montreal feels without any of the big-time debt.

Where to stay:

This entirely renovated 19th-century home offers guests beautiful rooms and suites a mere five-minute walk from the downtown core.

Nightly rates start at $105 during low season and $135 in high season.

This inn located in the Quartier Latin is filled with remarkable design and offers personalized guest services. The hotel is between downtown, the Old Port, and Chinatown. It is close to restaurants, bars, and metro stations.

Nightly rates range from $115 to $180.

This downtown hostel welcomes guests of all ages to stay and use its facilities. Dorm rooms range from $25 to $40 a night. Private rooms range from $90 to $100.

Guests are within walking distance to pretty much everything in the downtown core, and the spot has developed a pretty positive reputation over the past decade.

This three-star European hotel is located in the heart of the Quartier Latin and has a hidden tavern in the basement with a pool table.

The hotel is walkable to downtown, Mont-Royal, and is close to cafes, restaurants, and shops.

Rates range from $95 to $115 per night.

This hostel is right in the middle of one of Montreal’s trendiest neighbourhoods.

Auberge du Plateau says its mission is to “welcome travellers around the world in a clean, friendly and safe environment.” The hostel offers private and shared rooms, ranging from $25 to $90 a night.

Where to eat:

Montreal’s food scene is iconic, and luckily, a lot of tasty meals are up for grabs for real cheap. Here are some of our favourites:

Schwartz’s is an absolute must-try if you’re in Montreal. It’s arguably the most synonymous restaurant in the city’s food scene, and one bite into the smoked meat sandwich will prove why.