Montreal's annual 3-day rib festival kicks off this weekend

Summer winding down usually means the end of BBQ season. So why not have yourself one last smoky hurrah at Montreal’s sixth annual RibFest this weekend before it’s over?

RibFest is a three-day-long fundraiser event that pairs great entertainment with even better food. It’s a place where grillers and “grillees” come together.

The festival is presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters West Island (BBSWI), a charity that aims to better the lives of young people facing mental health issues, families experiencing ongoing problems, and poverty. And with 100% of the event’s proceeds going to BBSWI, there’s plenty to feel good about

Free admission, live music, and a large array of food from local vendors at your convenience are just some of the perks that come with this year’s edition RibFest. If you ask us, there’s no better way to spend a weekend.

So, make sure to pack your appetite and a bib if you like. It might get messy.

Where: 13665 Boul de Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds, QC H9A 2Z4

​When: Friday, Aug 16: 11:00 – 21:00, Saturday, Aug 17: 11.00 – 21:00, Sunday, Aug 18: 11:00 – 21:00