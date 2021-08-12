You can go to the Biosphère in Montreal for FREE all weekend

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the Montreal Biosphère is ready to open its doors back up. And this weekend, admission is 100% free.

In her Facebook announcement of the re-opening, the mayor called the Biosphère a “strong symbol of environment protection.”

The announcement, made in partnership with Espace pour la vie, also stated that as of September 30, the Espace pour la vie passport will offer up to 15% off restaurants, shops, and deals at five of their other establishments, including the Insectarium and Botanical Garden.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire back in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When: August 13 – 15

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free this weekend