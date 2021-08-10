Events to check out this week during the Montreal Pride Festival
The Montreal Pride Festival (also known as Fierté Montreal) has kicked off this week.
The festival is underway with a very 2021-style hybrid edition, offering guests virtual and in-person events to celebrate the LGBTQIA2+ community.
The week-long party is culminated by the in-person Pride March on August 15.
- See also:
Until then, there are many great events worth checking out, both remotely and in person. Here are a few LGBTQIA2+ events to keep on your radar for the rest of the week.
Aujourd’hui débute la semaine de @FierteMTLPride, le plus grand rassemblement LGBTQIA2+ au pays, et dans la Francophonie. Célébrons la diversité sexuelle et de genre, continuons notre marche vers l’égalité, et soyons fier-es de la richesse que ça apporte à Montréal. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/7PPnDSc1BB
— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 9, 2021
Cabaret Orgullo LatinX
One of the main shows of the festival, Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, is a Latino burlesque production that will be performed exclusively on Twitch on the weekend.
The show will include burlesque, boylesque, and drag numbers, along with poems and erotic tales. All the artists performing are all Latinx, and most of them live in Quebec and Ontario.
Expect a hot evening in the company of Anaconda LaSabrosa, Augusto Bitter, Black Mamba, Castro, Cherry Topp, El Toro, Gay Jesus, Lolita Blanca, Miami Minx, and Salty Margarita.
When: Saturday, August 14
Time: 8 – 9:30 pm
Where: Twitch
Price: Free; register online
A discussion on everyday language and its impact on the fight against racism. How we can speak to be more inclusive.
When: Tuesday, August 10
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Where: Le National
Price: Free, reserve tickets online
The Pride Organ Festival
The Montréal Pride Organ Festival is held in the Saint-Pierre-Apôtre Church between 12:15 pm and 1 pm all week. It’s simple, beautiful organ music to uplift the LGBTQIA2+ community.
When: August 10 – 15
Time: 12:15 pm – 1 pm
Where: Saint-Pierre-Apôtre Church
Price: Free
Cinema [email protected]
Four Pride movies are being showcased online, all centring around the community. Films include Le Doctorat, Por Un Beso, Wings, and Being Different.
When: Thursday, August 12
Time: 5 pm
Where: Online
Price: Free
Xcellence Show
The Xcellene show celebrates racialized queer and/or trans persons and applauds “all aspects of our identities,” says Fierté Montreal. Check out a selection of virtual albeit highly colourful performances delivered by an array of local artists, including J4de, Tamara Weber, Lonely Boy, Magbeta, Redgee, Christopher Marlot, Barb Tarbox, Zaya Solange and Hua Li.
When: Wednesday, August 11
Time: 8 – 9:15 pm
Where: MAtv (virtual)
Price: Free; register online
Crème Brûlée DJ Set
Local DJ Crème Brûlée will be dishing out the tunes to a free show over Twitch, the popular video streaming service.
When: Wednesday, August 11
Time: 9:30 – 11:30 pm
Where: Twitch, link online
Price: Free
IconiX
Get ready for the IconiX virtual show featuring the winners of the fan-favourite show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Performers include Alaska 5000, Aquariam Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, and Landon Cider from Dragula.
When: Saturday, August 14
Time: 9 – 9:30 pm
Where: Facebook
Price: Free
MajestiX
This iconic show regroups all of our eXtraordinary local drag royalty under the MajestiX theme. They will all be performing their majestic and magical numbers with Barbada and Uma Gahd as hosts.
Performances include Kiara, Alice Wildflower, Bambi Dextrous, Gabry Elle, Heaven Genderfuck, Gisele Lullaby, Lady BOom BoOm, Manny, Marla Deer, Veils of Bollywood, Misty Waterfalls, Peggy Sue, Prudence, RV Metal, Selma Gahd, Velma Jones and Will Charmer.
The show will take place at the Olympic Stadium and Twitch, simultaneously.
When: Friday, August 13
Time: 8 – 10 pm
Where: Olympic Stadium & Twitch
Price: Free
Pride March
View this post on Instagram
A year after taking a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pride March returns to the city to cap off the festival.
Montréal Pride Celebrations say the public is invited to assemble at 12 pm at Jeanne-Mance Park for “one of the first physical gatherings in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities since the beginning of the pandemic.”
The organization says participants will be marching along a new route this summer to adapt to the current health context in the city and follow all COVID-19 protocols.
Under the theme “Together for All,” this year’s Pride March will have no vehicles, floats, or contingents and will be focusing all the attention on “the voices and opinions of our sexually and gender-diverse communities,” says Fierté Montréal Pride.
When: Sunday, August 15
Time: 12 pm
Where: Jeanne-Mance Park
Price: Free