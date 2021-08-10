Events to check out this week during the Montreal Pride Festival

The Montreal Pride Festival (also known as Fierté Montreal) has kicked off this week.

The festival is underway with a very 2021-style hybrid edition, offering guests virtual and in-person events to celebrate the LGBTQIA2+ community.

The week-long party is culminated by the in-person Pride March on August 15.

Until then, there are many great events worth checking out, both remotely and in person. Here are a few LGBTQIA2+ events to keep on your radar for the rest of the week.

Aujourd’hui débute la semaine de @FierteMTLPride, le plus grand rassemblement LGBTQIA2+ au pays, et dans la Francophonie. Célébrons la diversité sexuelle et de genre, continuons notre marche vers l’égalité, et soyons fier-es de la richesse que ça apporte à Montréal. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/7PPnDSc1BB — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 9, 2021

One of the main shows of the festival, Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, is a Latino burlesque production that will be performed exclusively on Twitch on the weekend.

The show will include burlesque, boylesque, and drag numbers, along with poems and erotic tales. All the artists performing are all Latinx, and most of them live in Quebec and Ontario.

Expect a hot evening in the company of Anaconda LaSabrosa, Augusto Bitter, Black Mamba, Castro, Cherry Topp, El Toro, Gay Jesus, Lolita Blanca, Miami Minx, and Salty Margarita.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 8 – 9:30 pm

Where: Twitch

Price: Free; register online

A discussion on everyday language and its impact on the fight against racism. How we can speak to be more inclusive.

When: Tuesday, August 10

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: Le National

Price: Free, reserve tickets online

The Montréal Pride Organ Festival is held in the Saint-Pierre-Apôtre Church between 12:15 pm and 1 pm all week. It’s simple, beautiful organ music to uplift the LGBTQIA2+ community.

When: August 10 – 15

Time: 12:15 pm – 1 pm

Where: Saint-Pierre-Apôtre Church

Price: Free

Four Pride movies are being showcased online, all centring around the community. Films include Le Doctorat, Por Un Beso, Wings, and Being Different.

When: Thursday, August 12

Time: 5 pm

Where: Online

Price: Free

The Xcellene show celebrates racialized queer and/or trans persons and applauds “all aspects of our identities,” says Fierté Montreal. Check out a selection of virtual albeit highly colourful performances delivered by an array of local artists, including J4de, Tamara Weber, Lonely Boy, Magbeta, Redgee, Christopher Marlot, Barb Tarbox, Zaya Solange and Hua Li.

When: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 8 – 9:15 pm

Where: MAtv (virtual)

Price: Free; register online

Local DJ Crème Brûlée will be dishing out the tunes to a free show over Twitch, the popular video streaming service.

When: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 9:30 – 11:30 pm

Where: Twitch, link online

Price: Free

Get ready for the IconiX virtual show featuring the winners of the fan-favourite show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Performers include Alaska 5000, Aquariam Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, and Landon Cider from Dragula.

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 9 – 9:30 pm

Where: Facebook

Price: Free