A dog fashion show is coming to the Mile End this weekend
Aug 12 2021, 1:34 pm
Your canine may just have it takes to strut the
cat dog walk.
Fashion PUP, presented by POP Montreal, is a fashion show for dogs coming to L’Entrepot 77 this weekend. The show, hosted by comedian Sandy Bridges, encourages every kind of dog owner to register their beloved pets.
Fashion PUP’s runway will feature three main categories: Fashion, tricks, and charm/personality. So if even if your furry bundle of joy does not excel in all three categories, they’ve still got a chance at the title.
You can register your pet right here.
Fashion Pup
When: Saturday, August 14
Time: 3 pm – 6 pm
Where: L’Entrepôt 77, 77 Rue Bernard Est
Price: Free admission