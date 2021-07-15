Montreal's Pride March will return in-person this August

The Montréal Pride Festival’s flagship event is returning in person this summer.

On August 15, The Pride March will return to the city, a year after taking a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montréal Pride Celebrations say the public is invited to assemble at 12 pm at Jeanne-Mance Park for “one of the first physical gatherings in support of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The organization says participants will be marching along a new route this summer to adapt to the current health context in the city to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Under the theme “Together for All,” this year’s Pride March will have no vehicles, floats, or contingents and will be focusing all the attention on “the voices and opinions of our sexually and gender diverse communities,” says Fierté Montréal Pride.

This year’s route will head south on Park Avenue, continue on René-Lévesque Boulevard, turn east towards Atateken Street, and end in the Village (on Ste. Catherine Street).

At 2:30 pm, after the march, the traditional Moment of Silence will be held in memory of the victims of HIV/AIDS and homophobia. Banners, streamers, decorative and support posters with messages of demands and claims will be authorized and even encouraged — under the condition that the respect and safety of all be ensured.