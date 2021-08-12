The ninth edition of MURAL fest kicks off in Montreal

One of Montreal’s flagship summertime festivals has officially returned.

The ninth edition of MURAL Fest kicks off today in The Plateau and will hang around until August 22.

MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest is returning with real-life events including live music, block parties, and of course artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists.

Festival organizers say public art projects, interactive projects, and “electrifying musical performances” are in the cards for this week’s edition, all while adhering to public health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Musical guests include Birdo, Cryote, Drew Young, Garbage Beauty, Iregular, Julian Palma, June Barry, Waxhead, Teddy Kelly, and more.

Visit the MURAL Fest website for specific times, prices, and locations for different musical spots, events, and artistic courses.

When: August 12 – 22

Time: Varies per event

Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: Free