Go on a hunt and find this hidden gorilla in a Montreal ruelle (PHOTOS)
Aug 6 2021, 10:22 am
There’s some monkey business going around in Verdun lately.
For the rest of the summer, the king of the jungle has moved into an alleyway on Wellington Street.
The art piece is a collaboration between three local artists, Laurence Vallières, Louis Divaret, and Frédéric Estimbre.
The 11-foot tall gorilla is built using the “pepakura method,” says Vallières — an art form that creates structures using buildable papercraft models.
Tucked into a ruelle behind Bar Palco in Verdun, sneak over to the alleyway gorilla and get some funky monkey likes on social media.
