A giant one-day shoe convention is coming to Montreal next month

Here’s some good news for the sole soul of shoe enthusiasts in Montreal: a giant sneaker convention is kicking off in the city next month.

Sneakpeak Universe says the event will be the biggest pop culture convention in Canada.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Sneakpeak Founder Yohan Rebboh says attendees will be able to buy, sell, and trade items such as sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

Guests will also have the option of testing out sneakers (and play) on a full basketball court, network with other shoe fans, have shoes cleaned for free, win prizes, and receive giveaways.

Plus, there will be food to purchase on-site.

Rebboh says there “truly is not another event like this out there” and says he’s excited to launch the company’s 7th convention in Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakpeak (@sneakpeak.universe)

Attendees will be able to browse “a multitude of the city’s best vendors,” who will be offering a large selection of sneakers, streetwear, and vintage items.

As for trading, guests will be able to swap items — think sneakers for sneakers or clothing for clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakpeak (@sneakpeak.universe)

When: Saturday, August 14

Time: 12 pm – 7 pm

Where: 8500 Boulevard Décarie