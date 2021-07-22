Journey to space at world's largest VR experience right here in Montreal

Fewer than 250 humans have been to the International Space Station in the last 20 years, but this summer, you can visit the ISS.

Sort of.

THE INFINITE is a new groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

“Contemplate the multi-sensory and multimedia art installations, uncover hidden dimensions, and consider the magnificence of the universe,” reads the event’s description. “Step away from Earth and marvel from above to gain a new perspective on the planet we call home.”

Centre PHI says guests can share the plight of an astronaut’s emotional and inspirational journey through the world of VR and augmented reality.

THE INFINITE, inspired by NASA Missions, is on display from now until November 7, 2021. Tickets vary from $12 to $50, based on age.

While the experience is presented by the Centre PHI, the exhibit takes place at the Arsenal Contemporary Art building in Griffintown.

“On your voyage, you will be a valued member among the crew of international astronauts, taking part in an epic, emotional and inspiring adventure,” says the Centre PHI. “The pitch black expanse, feeling of weightlessness, and even the sensation of vertigo will be at the heart of this chapter.”

It’s time to become an astronaut and board the International Space Station this summer.

When: From now until November 7

Times: 10 am – 8 pm, Friday to Sunday; 10 am – 7 pm, Tuesday to Thursday

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)