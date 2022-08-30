Awesome autumn: 15 things to be excited about for fall in Montreal
With the last official day of summer quickly approaching, you might want to start getting into the spirit of fall so those impending 6 pm Montreal sunsets aren’t such a big shock.
Montreal is absolutely stunning in the summer, there’s no denying it. But, there’s something charming about the city in the autumn as well.
- You might also like:
- Tim Hortons brings back seasonal pumpkin spice items for a limited time
- Hidden gems Montreal: 17 little-known terraces to enjoy before summer ends
- "Brilliant fall foliage": Here's Quebec's autumn weather forecast
- Block party: A Montreal street was just named the coolest in the entire world
Consider the gorgeous fall foliage across the island, sweater weather, pumpkin spice everything, apple picking, and great autumn events.
Keep your head up, Montreal. There are a bunch of reasons to be excited about fall in the city. We’ve broken up all of those reasons into events that happen seasonally in Montreal and things to do that are specific to Autumn 2022.
The classics
Gardens of Light
View this post on Instagram
Gardens of Light is returning to Montreal as usual, sitting all three cultural gardens of the Botanical Garden with light and magic for the ultimate fall spectacle.
The Chinese Garden will be displaying its iconic lanterns, the First Nations Garden will feature a multimedia experience highlighting the Sacred Tree, and the Japanese Garden will have a breathtaking illuminated path.
If it’s fall in Montreal, this is an absolute must-see.
When: September 2 to October 31
Where: Botanical Garden
Price: $17 to $21
AURA
View this post on Instagram
The timeless Notre-Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.
It’s seriously breathtaking.
When: September to November
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Mont Royal
The city’s beloved mountain from which it gets its name is an undisputed spot to soak up the island’s array of colours. Whether it’s the Belvédère Kondiaronk lookout, Beaver Lake, the cemetery, or the cross, you really can’t go wrong.
When: Every day
Price: Free
La Grande Roue
View this post on Instagram
When the weather cools, enjoy an amazing panorama view, 60 metres high atop the largest observation wheel in Canada.
When: Every day this fall
Where: La Grande Roue, Old Montreal
Price: $22 to $28, available online
Quinn Farm
View this post on Instagram