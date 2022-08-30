Events

Awesome autumn: 15 things to be excited about for fall in Montreal

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
Aug 30 2022, 8:53 pm
Awesome autumn: 15 things to be excited about for fall in Montreal
@steveglwalsh/Instagram

With the last official day of summer quickly approaching, you might want to start getting into the spirit of fall so those impending 6 pm Montreal sunsets aren’t such a big shock.

Montreal is absolutely stunning in the summer, there’s no denying it. But, there’s something charming about the city in the autumn as well.

Consider the gorgeous fall foliage across the island, sweater weather, pumpkin spice everything, apple picking, and great autumn events.

Keep your head up, Montreal. There are a bunch of reasons to be excited about fall in the city. We’ve broken up all of those reasons into events that happen seasonally in Montreal and things to do that are specific to Autumn 2022.

The classics

Gardens of Light

 

Gardens of Light is returning to Montreal as usual, sitting all three cultural gardens of the Botanical Garden with light and magic for the ultimate fall spectacle.

The Chinese Garden will be displaying its iconic lanterns, the First Nations Garden will feature a multimedia experience highlighting the Sacred Tree, and the Japanese Garden will have a breathtaking illuminated path.

If it’s fall in Montreal, this is an absolute must-see.

When: September 2 to October 31
Where: Botanical Garden
Price: $17 to $21

AURA 

The timeless Notre-Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: September to November
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Mont Royal

Firefighter Montreal/Shutterstock

The city’s beloved mountain from which it gets its name is an undisputed spot to soak up the island’s array of colours. Whether it’s the Belvédère Kondiaronk lookout, Beaver Lake, the cemetery, or the cross, you really can’t go wrong.

When: Every day
Price: Free

La Grande Roue

When the weather cools, enjoy an amazing panorama view, 60 metres high atop the largest observation wheel in Canada.

When: Every day this fall
Where: La Grande Roue, Old Montreal
Price: $22 to $28, available online

Quinn Farm

 

If the constant buzz of the big city is a bit draining, trade in your slacks and button-up shirt for a straw hat and overalls.

Take a quick drive out to Île-Perrot and enjoy a variety of farmyard activities at Quinn Farm, including apple, pumpkin, and corn picking, tractor and wagon rides, a petting zoo, corn mazes, and more.

When: September to early November
Where: 2495 Perrot Boulevard Sud, Notre Dame de l’Île Perrot
Price: $7 admission

Tonga Lumina

The historic Mont-Tremblant has once again been transformed into a searching ground for giants.

The renowned ski mountain is hosting an enchanted, illuminated hiking trail where participants can embark on a quest to find the last sleeping giant on earth.

The adventure is produced by Moment Factory, the company known for its illuminations of the Jacques-Cartier bridge and the aforementioned AURA.

The hunt, known as Tonga Lumina, is a 1.5 km night walk and sensory experience that takes place on a stone-dusted, illuminated pathway in the heart of nature.

When: Until October 15
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: $13 to $29, available online and on-site

Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre

Does anything really signify the beginning of fall and winter like the Habs hitting the ice at the Bell Centre?

They’re in a transitional period and they’re not expected to have Carey Price, sure. But, they have a young core of really exciting players and the Bell Centre is always electric.

When: As of September 26
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Varies, available online

New this fall

The Killers

 

Kick off the first official Saturday of fall with The Killers and their “Imploding the Mirage” tour at the Bell Centre.

When: Saturday, September 24
Where: Bell Centre
Price: Starts at $57.25, available online

Mosaïcultures Québec 2022

If there’s one excursion to add to this fall’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

Until mid-October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: From now until October 10
Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O
Price: $12.50 to $60, available online

Gorillaz

Evenko

“Feel good, sha, sha-ba-da, sha-ba-da-ca, feel good.”

Gorillaz will be rockin’ out at the Bell Centre in October as part of their North American tour.

When: Saturday, October 8
Where: Bell Centre
Price: $81, available online

Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe

 

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition introduces visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: From now until January 15
Where: PHI Centre
Price: Free, reservations required

Uplå

 

You can take your family adventures to new heights in the fall, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which opened outside of Montreal earlier this summer.

Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.

What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.

When: Year-round
Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 to $30

Michael Bublé

 

Canada’s favourite crooner is back on tour, and he’s making two stops in Quebec, one of which will be at the Bell Centre, as part of his Higher tour.

When: Tuesday, October 18
Where: Bell Centre
Price: $53.25, available online

VAN GOGH – Distorsion

 

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.

When: From now until October 16
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online

Ringo Starr

Beatles fans in Quebec will be delighted to learn that the one and only Sir Ringo Starr is coming to Place Bell this fall.

The 82-year-old and his All Starr Band are set to hit the Laval arena on Monday, September 26 at 8 pm.

The All Starr Band’s star-studded musical lineup includes veteran rocker Edgar Winter, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, and more.

When: Mondy, September 26
Where: Place Bell, Laval
Price: Starts at $92.75, available online

