"A beautiful Greek tragedy": Hockey fans react to news that Carey Price might retire

Ty Jadah
Aug 19 2022, 1:41 pm
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like Carey Price might actually retire.

On Thursday, Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced Price has been placed on the long-term injured reserve, a move that made it possible for the Habs to free up enough cap space to acquire center Sean Monahan in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

Similar to how former captain Shea Weber was placed on the long-term injured reserve before he called it a career, hockey fans are understanding this could mark the end of the line of the Canadiens’ all-time win leader.

Hughes admitted that Price is “unlikely to play for the Montreal Canadiens this season,” but didn’t mention anything about any possible retirement. But, Price only played five games during the 2021-22 NHL season, dealing with both a knee injury and mental health issues.

“This summer he went through the process of a shot to the knee seeing if that would help,” Hughes said. “It did not, and at this point, we don’t expect Carey to be available for the start of this season. Quite frankly, I don’t know that there’s a path for Carey to return this season through the rehab process.”

Hughes says the front office is in a “grey area” with Price in terms of knowing whether he’d be able to play or not, admitting it’s “not a determination that we can make.” The GM says the news about the goalie’s knee is “pretty discouraging in the sense that there hasn’t been any improvement.”

This is the latest setback for the 35-year-old since having knee surgery in July 2021.

At the time of last summer’s surgery, Price was thought to need 12 weeks to recover, but he was forced to restart his rehabilitation in January following a pause in activities as a COVID-19 preventative measure, during which he contracted the virus.

That restart came after Price missed a month while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, which he entered in October for substance use.

In only five starts last year, Price went 1-4-0 with a 3.63 goals-against average for a last-place Montreal Canadiens club.

On April 29, Price made his final start of the season — and possibly his career — with a 10-2 win against the Florida Panthers, making 37 saves in what was his 700th NHL start. The following day, Price said he was seeking a second opinion on his knee and that he was aware he may have played his last game.

The Vancouver-native was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft and has since become the Canadiens’ all-time wins leader (361-261-79), and made it to one Stanley Cup Final in 2021, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Hockey fans are reacting to the Price news by calling it a “Greek tragedy,” some citing he’s the best goaltender to never win a Stanley Cup. Others are throwing shade at former Habs GM Marc Bergevin for “wasting Price’s prime.”

