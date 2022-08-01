Ringo Starr will perform in Laval next month

Beatles fans in Quebec will be delighted to learn that the one and only Sir Ringo Starr is coming to Place Bell this fall.

The 82-year-old and his All Starr Band are set to hit the Laval arena on Monday, September 26 2022 at 8 pm. Tickets for the one-night-only event are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

The All Starr Band’s star-studded musical lineup includes veteran rocker Edgar Winter, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, and more.

As a member of the Fab Four, Starr co-wrote and sing lead on multiple hit tracks such as “Yellow Submarine,” “Octopus’ Garden,” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

When The Beatles broke up, Starr, along with the other three, embarked on a solo career. Over the years he has recorded 20 full-length albums that include multiple chart-topping hits like “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph.”

He’s still at it six decades later, releasing his latest studio album Zoom In just last year. Fellow bandmate Sir Paul McCartney even lent his vocals to a track called “Here’s to the Nights.”