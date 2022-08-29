As much as we all hate to admit it, summer has reached its final act of the season. And maybe you were too busy with the rest of the constant happenings in Montreal to really relax and soak up some of the city’s gorgeous terraces.

If that’s the case, we’ve put together a list of off-the-beaten-path terraces worth checking out before the colder weather locks us inside for more than half a year.

Hidden gems? The tail-end of summer? What more could you want?

Soak up the last bit of the summer sun, some pops, and good eats at any of these lesser-known but equally phenomenal Montreal terraces.

How about meeting luxury with some jungle vibes while overlooking Old Montreal?

Terrasse Carla opened to the public in the spring and is inspired by the French colonial mansions of Vietnam. The spot’s menu is spearheaded by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s personal chef, Chanthy Yen, and combines classic French and Vietnamese cuisines.

Plus, the secretive sixth-floor locale offers a seriously refreshing cocktail menu.

Address: 985 Boulevard Saint-Laurent (sixth floor)

Phone: (514) 370-7777

Bar Palco has two terrace options: front and back. The former is a little more obvious to traffic but the back patio has cute string lights, exposed brick, and ivy-covered walls.

Grab a platter of local cheeses, a few cocktails, and marvel at being close to the buzzing foot traffic of Canada’s coolest street.

Address: 4019 Rue Wellington

Phone: (514) 303-1345

If you want Old Montreal, you can’t really get more Old Port than Jardin Nelson. Located right off Place Jacques-Cartier, Jardin Nelson has a gorgeous hidden courtyard with casual fare, refreshing cocktails, heat lamps, and live jazz.

Address: 407 Place Jacques-Cartier

Phone: (514) 861-5731

Wolf & Workman, the sister pub from the Burgundy Lion team, delivers excellent pub grub, handcrafted cocktails, and draught beers inside a cozy library-esque spot in the Old Port.

They also have a stone-walled back patio that is incredibly comfortable.

Address: 139 Saint-Paul Ouest

Phone: (514) 737-1787

If you want to soak up some rooftop patio time and feel like you’re jamming out at a buddy’s place, Taverne Atlantic is an unpretentious spot that offers outdoor fireplaces, pizza, and poutine.

Address: 6512 Avenue Park

Phone: (514) 544-6512

Jatoba dishes out Asian-inspired dishes including seafood and scrumptious dumplings at an indoor garden that is open year-round.

So we’re cheating a bit here. It’s inside and the summer clock isn’t ticking on it. But just check it out, totally worth it.

Address: 1184 Rue du Square-Phillips

Phone: (514) 871-1184

If you’re venturing out near the Quartier des Spectacles, consider a quick detour and check out this loft-style patio that offers panoramic views of downtown Montreal.

Address: 1255 Jeanne Mance

Phone: (514) 841-2021

Escondite, the popular Mexican restaurant chain, has awesome ceviche, tachos, and cocktails at a hip patio.

Address: 1224 Drummond

This little hidden gem in the Plateau is full of sunlight rays during the day and is loaded with wall vines. Knock back a boozy brunch or some dusk cocktails and you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 511 Duluth Avenue Est

Phone: (514) 750-5454

Santropol has a vibrant-coloured garden patio complete with a water fountain in the middle. It’s a refreshing bit of Plateau air. Pair it with a piled-high sandwich and call it a day.

Address: 3990 rue Saint-Hubert

Phone: (514) 842-3110

The chic hotel bar located on the third floor of the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth is a spot that you have to check out. It offers a diverse drink menu, good bites, and an amazing view of the skyline in a sophisticated setting.

Address: 900 René-Lévesque Blvd

Phone: (514) 214-9599

One of Montreal’s best-kept secrets, Biirū is a funky Japanese izakaya serving up traditional small plates, cocktails, sake, and soju.

The hip 40-seat patio is a sweet little spot tucked away from downtown’s hustle and bustle.

Make it a must before the fall cold sets in.

Address: 1433 Rue City Councillors

Phone: (514) 903-1555

The hopping wine bar patio in Outremont is inside a cozy tent and should be high up on your hidden gem terrace radar if you want a little bit of a high-end dining experience.

Address: 1041 Avenue Van Horne

Phone: (514) 495-4000

Scarf down some tasty French cuisine at this inner courtyard inside the gorgeous Sofitel Hotel. There are outdoor couches, parasols, patio lights, and hanging plants.

It’s tough to top.

Address: 1155 Sherbrooke Ouest

Phone: (514) 788-3038

In the heart of the Old Port, 212 Montreal has hanging greenery, plants, and exposed brick, complete with comfy chairs, candle-lit tables, an impressive collection of hand-crafted cocktails, and a tasty food menu.

While speaking with Daily Hive, 212 Montreal’s owner says the venue opted to “really lounge out our terrace, we wanted to make it comfortable and great for conversation and hanging with friends.

Art pieces are courtesy of Adam Hummell, an artist known for having worked on the Super Bowl Half-Time Show, Madonna and Beyoncé last world tours, and the Cirque du Soleil.

Address: 212 Notre-Dame Ouest

Phone: (514) 312-0212

This gem of a bar in Rosemont will make you feel like you’re on a rooftop in some exotic location.

Snowbird’s rooftop has plenty of nooks and crannies and it’s rainproof while also offering plenty of shade from the sun. If you’re looking for a cozy terrace on a roof, this cozy spot is tough to top.

Address: 6388 Rue St-Hubert

Poincaré Chinatown offers microbrews on tap, Asian-inspired bites, and an open-air outdoor rooftop terrace — and look! Chinese lanterns!

Address: 1071 Boulevard Saint-Laurent (second floor)