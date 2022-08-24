"Brilliant fall foliage": Here's Quebec's autumn weather forecast

The bad news: the summertime weather in Quebec is quickly winding down.

The good: Quebec’s autumn forecast is expected to bring bountiful foliage.

So, we’re sacrificing shorts and tees for sweater weather — is it all that bad?

AccuWeather has released its fall forecast for the country and meteorologists say this autumn is shaping up to be a “tale of two coasts” in Canada.

The weather agency has shared its fall predictions with Daily Hive, forecasting that Western Canada is “likely in for a wetter and cooler-than-average fall,” the opposite of which is expected for Quebec and the eastern provinces.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson says a “drier and warmer fall is expected across much of Eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario.”

As of the end of July, large swaths of Quebec and Ontario have avoided “widespread dryness or drought” conditions so far this summer, says AccuWeather.

With fall on the horizon (as much as we may hate to admit it), get ready for the summer heat to settle, for the leaves to change colour, and for pumpkin-spice everything to hit the shelves.

As has been the case for much of the year so far, and for the last handful of autumns, AccuWeather says La Niña will play a “major role in the upcoming fall weather pattern” for Quebec. La Niña is a climatological phenomenon that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels, which in turn affects weather patterns thousands of miles, or kilometres, away.

“For the third consecutive year, a La Niña will be in place this fall, which will likely impact the overall weather pattern for Canada this upcoming season and perhaps into winter,” says Anderson.

The agency says Quebec’s drier and warmer weather will “set the stage for brilliant fall foliage” across the province. So yes, start planning your ideal autumn photo spots ASAP.

Until then, soak up the last bit of summer at any of these ideal outdoor spots across Montreal as the toasty weather begins to wind down.