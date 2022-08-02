Habs history: Can you ace this Montreal Canadiens quiz?

Being a fan of hockey’s oldest and most storied franchise is not always easy. While there is more rich history to celebrate, there is also a lot more to keep track of.

The Montreal Canadiens faithful know all too well how deep that rabbit hole of statistics, facts, and anecdotes really goes. With that said, you can usually distinguish bandwagon supporters from diehards after a few minutes of getting into the nitty gritty.

So, if you think you Hab have what it takes to call yourself a superfan, it’s time to put your Canadiens knowledge to the test.

While there’s no excuse to not get a perfect 10/10 score, getting seven or more right means you know your stuff. The answer key, which follows the 10th question, will help you tally your score.

Ready? No cheating.

1. Which goaltender has the most wins in franchise history?

A) Carey Price

B) Jacques Plante

C) Patrick Roy

D) Ken Dryden

2. How many numbers have been permanently retired by the team?

A) 12

B) 9

C) 15

D) 17

3. Who served as general manager before Marc Bergevin and after Bob Gainey?

4. Who has won the most Stanley Cups as a player?

A) Jean Beliveau

B) Henri Richard

C) Guy Lafleur

D) Ken Dryden

5. What does the “H” in the Canadiens crest stand for?

A) Habitants

B) Home

C) Hockey

D) Hochelaga

6. What year did the Canadiens play their last game at the old Montreal Forum?

A) 1995

B) 1996

C) 1997

D) 1998

7. What year did the team win their first Stanley Cup in?

A) 1910

B) 1916

C) 1921

D) 1927

8. Who was the first European captain in franchise history?

9. Who has the most penalty minutes in team history?

A) John Ferguson

B) Georges Laraque

C) Shayne Corson

D) Chris Nilan

10. Which player is the franchise leader for assists?

A) Saku Koivu

B) Guy Lafleur

C) Jean Beliveau

D) Larry Robinson

Answer Key

A) Carey Price C) 15 Pierre Gauthier B) Henri Richard C) Hockey B) 1996 B) 1916 Saku Koivu D) Chris Nilan B) Guy Lafleur

Let us know how you did in the comments.