Michael Bublé announces two Quebec stops for new upcoming tour

Canada’s favourite crooner is back on tour, and he’s making a slew of stops in the mother country — including two in Quebec.

On Monday, Michael Bublé announced that after kicking things off in his home hometown of Vancouver, he would be bringing his Higher tour to Montreal and Quebec City on October 18 and 19.

His last performances in the province were in August of 2019.

Tickets for all Canadian dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.

While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:

October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena

October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place

October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre

October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre

October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre

October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre

October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron

October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre

October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre

For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.