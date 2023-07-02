16 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: July 3 to 9

It is Stampede week as the greatest outdoor show on earth kicks off this week with so many great things to do in Calgary.

But it’s not just Stampede taking over the city with plenty of other great things to check out.

Here are 16 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time. Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

When: On now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Get your Calgary Stampede started in style with the parade. Watch as hundreds of people, animals, and floats cruise through downtown as the official kick-off to the Stampede

When: July 7

Where: Downtown Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Every Saturday from June 24 to September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, go shop the local vendors, explore the shops in the plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so make sure you bring your fur baby along for the ride!

When: Saturdays June 24 to September 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Free

What: The Calgary Stampede is here! Take in all the great food and concerts across the city or check out some of the rides. And of course, enjoy the fireworks at the end of each day.

When: July 7-16

Where: 1410 Olympic Way SE

What: If you want to avoid Stampede but want to check out a festival, Mexifest is a great alternative. Presented by The Latino Folkloric Society and Casa Mexico Foundation, visitors that weekend can expect to find authentic and delicious Mexican food and beverages, an artisan market, and two stages for dancers and live bands.

When: July 7, 8, and 9

Where: Calgary Tower Parkade – Parking Lot 6 — 125 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $12.50; buy tickets here

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: 1 to 7 pm daily

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

When: Open all summer

Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW

Tickets: Start at $60

What: The perfect summer day seems to always include a swim. Here in Calgary, we have great options for both indoor and outdoor swimmers. Outdoor pools and splash parks open up this weekend!

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer, too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River