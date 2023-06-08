5 of the best indoor pools in Calgary to beat the heat this summer

It can feel like there is no escaping the heat sometimes during the summer but there are tons of great indoor pools in Calgary to help you cool off.

There are also several outdoor pool spots as well, but sometimes it is so hot that only an escape to an indoor pool will do.

So if you are looking for a cool place to hit the water and avoid some serious sun rays, here are five of the best options in Calgary.

What: This one lets you cool off while the whole family has fun. There is a giant kid’s AquaPlay set up with tons of great things to check out. There is also a dive tank if you are feeling adventurous and a water park and wave pool to keep the fun going as long as you want.

Where: 2000 D Southland Drive SW

Cost: $14.15 for an adult

What: This is not your regular indoor pool. There is a 50-metre pool that will let you get a good workout in while you cool down. But if you are looking for a bit more fun or leisure there is a waterslide and a lazy river.

Where: 4995 Market Street SE

Cost: $18.25 for a drop-in

What: This spot has multiple pools of different sizes if you are looking to get a workout in. There is also a massive diving board if you want a thrill. There is also a relaxing pool area if you just want to chill and a cold tub if you need to get cooled to the bone.

Where: 2225 Macleod Trail SE

Cost: $17 for an adult

What: The Trico Centre has long been viewed as one of the best indoor pools in Calgary. It has a wave pool, steam rooms, and a hot tub. It also features a huge waterslide to give you a full day of fun in the water.

Where: 11150 Bonaventure Drive SE

Cost: $16 for an adult

What: From kiddie pools to dive tanks this has everything you need to beat the heat this summer. It also comes with a big water slide and a safari splash zone to enjoy while staying cool.

Where: 2623 56th Street NE

Cost: $14.15 for adults