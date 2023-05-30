Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Mexifest is returning to Calgary this summer!

Kicking off on Friday, July 7, and running the entire weekend, this Mexican celebration is a family-oriented, multicultural arts and entertainment festival.

Mexifest in Calgary looks to showcase the diversity in Mexican gastronomy, arts, music, and culture.

Presented by The Latino Folkloric Society and Casa Mexico Foundation, visitors that weekend can expect to find authentic and delicious Mexican food and beverages, an artisan market, and two stages for dancers and live bands.

There will also be a kid’s area AND a wrestling ring with real luchadores coming directly from Mexico.

All of the vendor booths are currently sold out, which means there are going to be tons of some of the best tacos, churros, sandwiches, drinks, and more than you could hope to find in YYC.

Some of the food vendors we’ve seen at this festival in the past include Molcajete, Labor Sonora, and Empanada Queen, to name just a few.

Grab your tickets and get ready to salsa in between trips to the taco stand.

Mexifest

When: July 7, 8, and 9, 2023

Where: Calgary Tower Parkade – Parking Lot 6 — 125 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $12.50; buy tickets here

