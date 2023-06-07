Here are when all the outdoor pools and splash parks in Calgary open

It is certainly heating up here in Calgary and there is no better way to deal with that than heading to an outdoor pool or splash park.
Things are starting to open up, and in a couple of weeks, these will all be good to go.
Here are when all of the outdoor pools and splash parks in Calgary are set to be open.
Outdoor Pools
Calgary has tons of outdoor pools to check out and they are expected to open on June 17.
Bowview Outdoor Pool
Where: 1910 6th Avenue NW
Highwood Outdoor Pool
Where: 25 Holmwood Avenue NW
Mount Pleasant Outdoor Pool
Where: 2310 6th Street NW
Silver Springs Outdoor Pool
Where: Silverridge Circle and Silverridge Drive NW
South Calgary Outdoor Pool
Where: 3130 16th Street SW
Stanley Park Outdoor Pool
Where: 4011 1A Street SW
Forest Lawn Outdoor Pool
Where: 1706 39th Street SE
Millican-Ogden Outdoor Pool
Where: 69th Avenue and 20A Street SE
Spray Parks
The city’s spray parks are also expected to open on Father’s Day weekend (June 17-18).
Century Gardens
Where: 826 8th Avenue SW
Eau Claire Plaza/Barclay Mall
Where: 105 Barclay Parade SW
Somerset Park
Where: 999 Somerset Drive SW
South Glenmore Park
Where: 90th Avenue and 24th Street SW
Valleyview Park
Where: 28th Street and 30th Avenue SE
Prairie Winds Park
Where: 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE
Rotary Park
Where: 617 1st Street NE
West Confederation Park
Where: 2020 Chicoutimi Drive NW