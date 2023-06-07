Here are when all the outdoor pools and splash parks in Calgary open

It is certainly heating up here in Calgary and there is no better way to deal with that than heading to an outdoor pool or splash park.

Things are starting to open up, and in a couple of weeks, these will all be good to go.

Here are when all of the outdoor pools and splash parks in Calgary are set to be open.

Outdoor Pools

Calgary has tons of outdoor pools to check out and they are expected to open on June 17.

Where: 1910 6th Avenue NW

Where: 25 Holmwood Avenue NW

Where: 2310 6th Street NW

Where: Silverridge Circle and Silverridge Drive NW

Where: 3130 16th Street SW

Where: 4011 1A Street SW

Where: 1706 39th Street SE

Where: 69th Avenue and 20A Street SE

The city’s spray parks are also expected to open on Father’s Day weekend (June 17-18).

Century Gardens

Where: 826 8th Avenue SW

Eau Claire Plaza/Barclay Mall

Where: 105 Barclay Parade SW

Somerset Park

Where: 999 Somerset Drive SW

South Glenmore Park

Where: 90th Avenue and 24th Street SW

Valleyview Park

Where: 28th Street and 30th Avenue SE

Prairie Winds Park

Where: 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE

Rotary Park

Where: 617 1st Street NE

West Confederation Park

Where: 2020 Chicoutimi Drive NW