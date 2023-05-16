You can take an illuminated kayak ride in Calgary starting next month

One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience.

And it is coming back for another year!

Illuminated Escapes Calgary confirmed in an email to Daily Hive it will be launching on June 1 for its first full season in the city.

This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

After some paddle lessons to make sure you know what you’re doing, you will head out. They provide everything, which is great because how many of us have illuminated kayaks or paddles just hanging around.

They also supply you with a Bluetooth speaker to help set whatever mood you are looking to set out on the water.

You will also get all the safety gear you need on the water, like a life jacket and a waterproof case for your electronics. And of course, bug repellent is on hand so you won’t be bothered by any pesky critters out on the water.

If you are looking for a peaceful getaway, there is a single kayak option for $60 during the day. You can also rent two kayaks during the day or evening for an extra $20.