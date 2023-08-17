Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new burger spots and a popular cheesecake chain.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

Some of the classic pizzas here are the Calabrese (tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sausage), Alba (tomato sauce, mozzarella, truffle salami, mushrooms, parmesan, truffle tapenade), and the vegetarian (tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives).

Address: #105 2515 90th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new dining pop-up series is from the Cafe Alchemist team, which takes a modern approach to afternoon dining that merges the “unexpected and focuses on exceptional products and local ingredients that push forward the culinary scene.”

Address: 850 2nd Street SW, Calgary

There are four different power bowls here, like the tropical, goddess, and Karmalina, made with turmeric, blueberries, persimmon pine nuts, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, fresh mint, coconut flakes, rose petals, olive oil, and black chia seeds. We suggest opting for the add-ons, from pine pollen powder to goji berries.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

The mega-popular treat purveyor is known for its small but delicious selection of sweet bites, like its signature fluffy Japanese Cheesecake, Honey Madeleines, and Rusks.

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

The morning cafe version of this space serves up freshly baked artisanal bread, breakfast, and brunch, while dinner offers a curated selection of affordable drinks and chef-driven dishes.

Besides espresso-style coffee, wine, and classic cocktails, the food menu is made up of nibbles, brunch items, and items served on bread.

Address: 465 8th Street SW, Calgary

The menu here has a wide range of tasty yakitori items and creative cocktails. Skewers of veggies and meat are served a la carte, and so are bowls of tasty dishes, noodles, rice, and more. Some of the cocktails include drinks like the Red Carpet, made with rum, peach, grenadine, and cranberry juice.

Address: 905 13th Street SE, Calgary

This pasta restaurant is here for you to create your own recipe or order a time-tested classic, but this bakery and brunch idea is here as well. It’s serving up classic Italian baked goods right now and they’re incredible.

Address: 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Class Clown Hamburgers

Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this new burger joint has been in the works for several months.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

The hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and burgers are all amazing here. The original with two all-beef patties, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, and burger sauce, is our favourite item.

Address: 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary

