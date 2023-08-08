Ora Bread and Wine, a new cafe and restaurant, just opened in Calgary.

This concept conjures up the ideal vibe of a nearby neighbourhood cafe and this one is located in the west end of downtown Calgary. It’s one of the best coffee spots in town now and the food menu is unbelievable.

The morning cafe version of this space serves up freshly baked artisanal bread, breakfast, and brunch, while dinner offers a curated selection of affordable drinks and chef-driven dishes.

Besides espresso-style coffee, wine, and classic cocktails, the food menu is made up of nibbles, brunch items, and items served on bread.

Roasted herb potato with eggplant dip, chicken wings, hummus, and roasted curry cauliflower with tahini and raisins are just a handful of selected nibbles you need to try. As for bread? There’s a flatbread with romesco sauce, a beef burger, and a chicken on focaccia, to name just a few.

If you’d rather visit for brunch, we highly recommend the eggs on brioche with lamb, spicy aioli, and pickles or the toasted brioche milk bread with whipped ricotta, cinnamon, and seasonal berry Angostura compote if you’d prefer something sweet.

Check out this exciting new spot the next time you’re needing a fantastic option at any time of day.

Ora Bread and Wine

Address: 465 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram