Looking for the best New York-style pizza in Calgary?

So many places have their own unique version of pizza. Detroit has the crispy edges, Chicago has the deep dish, California has the veggie, the Margherita in Naples, and so on.

The best in the world might just be The Big Apple.

Unless you are lucky enough to travel there all of the time, you might find yourself searching for that authentically NY bite of pie. These are typically pizzas with a large hand-tossed thin crust that are often sold in wide slices. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, but if it’s done correctly, it’s still soft and thin enough to be folded in half in that classic New York way.

Here are our choices for the best New York-style pizza restaurants in Calgary.

There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out.

Fresh ingredients and sauces make each pizza taste delicious, from The Original to the Bikini Bottom, a twist on the Hawaiian classic.

The Roni, with aged mozzarella, tomato sauce, banana peppers, grana padano, pecorino, and Sicilian oregano, is an example of a classic pizza that feels like a new creation. Definitely order this one with a side of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

There are two locations now for this fairly new spot in Calgary.

This might be more of a cross between NY-style, pan, and Neopolitan, especially since the size is small, but the crust hits the mark for sure.

The pizzas here all look like classics, with kinds like mushroom, French Onion, and capricciosa, but go for the pepperoni or cheese for the full NY experience.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

This is the perfect pizza spot when you’re having a party, showing off to guests, or really want to feel like you’re in Brooklyn for a day.

This pizza is big, with heaps of cheese and toppings and a great crust that can withstand it all. Are you a New York or Detroit-style pizza lover? At Connie and Johns, they specialize in both.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Address: 2044 – 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Serving pasta, salads, sides, and of course, New York-style pizza, this neighbourhood spot serves up pies and bodega deals that would feel right at home in NY.

Address: 180 Legacy Main Street SE #150, Calgary

This authentic spot is one of the most popular spots for the best New York-style pizza in Calgary. There are more than 25 delicious pizza creations on the menu here, but staying in theme with the list, we have to suggest the NY White Pizza topped with mozzarella, bocconcini, pecorino, caramelized onion, and parsley.

Address: 390 Northmount Drive NW, Calgary

