The YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, just opened its newest location and with it, its newest concept: YYC Patisserie.

Located in Douglasdale, this new outpost is the third of its kind in YYC. The other two locations are at 1322a 17th Avenue SW and 314 D 10th Street NW. This new patisserie is a first for the popular pasta spot.

The same YYC team also recently opened a new brunch, lunch, and dinner concept that sits on the river: YYC Kitchen and Bar.

The pasta restaurant is here for you to create your own recipe or order a time-tested classic, but this bakery and brunch idea is here as well. They’re serving up classic Italian baked goods right now and they’re incredible.

“We are doing croissants, cheese buns, cakes, and pastries for now,” the team told Dished via Instagram.

“Haven’t made a fixed menu yet. We are doing mango mascarpone cake, old-fashioned chocolate cake, red velvet, opera cake, macaroons, and cupcakes.”

As for the pasta menu here, it focuses on serving authentic Italian dishes with innovative twists, like spaghetti meatballs, veal tortellini, and baked lasagna. These are all delicious, but it’s the unique build-your-own pasta option that feels the most fun.

Diners begin by choosing from six different kinds of pasta with close to 20 different protein and veggie options. Decide on a sauce and you might just have a dish combination that nobody has ever tasted before.

There are literally thousands of different ways to enjoy a bowl of pasta here.

Feel like an extra cheesy, extra saucy bowl of spaghetti with meatballs and garlic shrimp? Go for it. Maybe you’d rather have some delicious sweet cake.

If it feels good, do it. At this over-the-counter spot… you can.

YYC Patisserie

Address: 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

