Launchpad Golf, a super popular multi-level golf and entertainment venue in Calgary, just opened its new arcade concept.

Ideal for days out with the kids, practice sessions, dates, corporate outings, and group bookings, there are tons of different golf games, drinks, exceptional food, and golf courses to explore.

Now…there’s also an arcade.

“From classic games like ‘To The Net’ to new innovations like ‘Swing & Smash,’ we have all the games you need to make for an amazing time,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

These golf spots are blowing up and seem to be Canada’s answer to the immensely fun Topgolf entertainment venue you normally need to go to the States for. This new arcade is at the Heritage Pointe location. Normally, guests book suites and stalls to golf, but to jump into this full arcade experience, you just need to show up and have some fun.

As for the golf, there are plenty of games there too.

Long drive and skill competitions are enjoyable ways to get started, and the most popular option is probably virtual golf. This place is your chance to play a full round at some of the best courses in the world, like Pebble Beach Golf Course on the ocean.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the set-up and culture of Launchpad Golf are welcoming and fun. There are TVs on every stall, comfy seats, and tables to grab a bite or set your drink down while the group plays.

This isn’t a virtual experience. You hit real balls with your clubs, and advanced TopTracer technology is what allows you to play other courses and play mini-games. It’s the best of both worlds!

The food menu isn’t your average snack shack, either. The dishes are closer to a sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.

Wine, beer, and cocktails can also be enjoyed without having to wait for the beer cart to find you out on the course.

Launchpad Golf Arcade – Heritage Point Golf Club

Address: Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive, Calgary

