Hi-5 Burgers, one of the best burger spots in YYC, just opened its second location in Calgary.

Already one of the most popular vendors at the incredible First Street Market, this burger joint has now opened a second location at Fifth Avenue Place.

“Come say hello, grab a smash burger and a chicken sando,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

The hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and burgers are all amazing here. The original with two all-beef patties, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, and burger sauce, is our pick for our favourite item.

Whatever you order, personalize it by adding more toppings, choosing a sauce like the tangy dill or the tomato ranch, and getting the perfectly crispy fries on the side. There are hot chicken options, strips, ballpark-style dogs, several types of fries, and so many more options.

One of the most popular shake flavours is the pineapple made with Dole whip.

There are so many amazing places in YYC to grab a burger, and this one is definitely on the list.

Stop by and treat yourself to a classic burger. fries, and shake spot that never misses.

Hi-5 Burgers

Address: 420 2nd Street SW; Calgary

Instagram