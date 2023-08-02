Franca’s Pizza, a fantastic new Italian pizza restaurant, recently opened up in Calgary.

This spot opened in late April this year, and it’s been making waves for pizza lovers across YYC. It’s one of the best pizza spots in the city.

This idea started as Franca’s Italian Restaurant and when COVID made things difficult, that’s when the pizza concept was born. Located at #105 2515 90th Avenue SW, the menu at this pizzeria offers classic Italian pizza, new signatures, salads, and some of the best Italian desserts you’ll find in Calgary.

Some of the classic pizzas here are the Calabrese (tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sausage), Alba (tomato sauce, mozzarella, truffle salami, mushroom, parmesan, truffle tapenade), and the vegetarian (tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell pepper, mushrooms, artichoke, black olive).

As for the modern and signature pizzas?

The Flav is covered in fries, the Santos is made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, onion, and Italian tuna, and the Baba is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and a veal bolognese sauce.

There are three salads, a number of take-and-bake items like lasagna and pasta shells, and some seriously fantastic desserts. The limoncello tiramisu is a delicious and homemade twist on the classic Italian staple.

Everyone loves pizza, so next time you’re feeling in the mood, give this locally owned spot a try.

