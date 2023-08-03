FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Uncle Tetsu opening its first Alberta location in CrossIron Mills

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 3 2023, 4:10 pm
Uncle Tetsu Canada/Facebook | Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Big news for fans of Japanese cheesecake shop Uncle Tetsu. The brand has officially arrived in Alberta.

The new spot soft opens today (Thursday, August 3) at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre, just a 25-minute drive from Calgary. The full grand opening will be the next day.

It’ll be setting up shop right next to Purdys Chocolatier at the mall.

The initial menu launch will include the Original Japanese Cheesecake, Original Honey Madeleines, Original Cheesetarts, and Rusk Cookies. Additional flavours will follow at a later date.

The mega-popular treat purveyor is known for its small but delicious selection of sweet bites, like its signature fluffy Japanese Cheesecake, Honey Madeleines, and Rusks.

This new outpost, like all of the locations in Canada, will feature an open kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass where guests can watch the bakers make everything fresh throughout the day.

Uncle Tetsu first touched down in Canada when it opened in Toronto in 2015.

It now operates locations all around Toronto and the GTA, in Ottawa, Vancouver, Burnaby, Montreal, and now Alberta.

Go check out this highly anticipated new dessert spot!

Uncle Tetsu

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean

Hogan ShortHogan Short
