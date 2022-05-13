The Lilac Festival on Calgary’s 4th Street is coming up in just a few weeks.

If you’ve never been, the street fills with vendors, food trucks, and people, which means bars and restaurants fill up fast.

You want to make your reservations now or get there super early on the day if you want to have the best time possible.

Or maybe you just want to know where the best places to go on 4th Street are for any occasion at any time of year.

We’ve made a list of the best places to check out on the popular culinary street, in order from south to north, between 17th and 25th Avenue.

Here are the best food and bar spots to discover on Calgary’s 4th Street.

Play some pinball and drink some beers on this corner spot of 17th Avenue to start your adventure down Calgary’s 4th Street.

Address: 501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Every great street would be incomplete without a solid ramen spot, and this is one of the most popular places for it in all of Calgary.

Address: 1800 4th Street SW Suite 180, Calgary

A fairly new spot to 4th Street, College Bar is a fun establishment for drinking, watching sports, and people watching. It’s easy to do with one of the best and biggest outdoor patios in Mission.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Milk Tiger recently opened back up after being temporarily closed and we are so happy it’s an option again. This is the number one bar to go to when you’re looking for a fun but intimate space with killer cocktails.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

First came Anju on Calgary’s 4th Street and 17th Avenue, and now we have Roys Korean Kitchen, a fun spot with many of the same delicious food items, like the ramen carbonara and the famous chicken wings.

Address: 2024 4th Street SW, Calgary

One of the highest-rated restaurants in the city, Shokunin is a gastropub known for its delicious sushi, sashimi, and yakitori-style menu, with amazing cocktails, all served in a stylish setting.

Address: 2016 4th Street SW, Calgary

Tacos and margaritas are the names of the game at this spot on 4th. Of course, there are plenty of other things to try, but it’s the amazing tacos and over 10 different kinds of margaritas that make this one of the most fun places to grab a drink.

Address: 2116 4th Street SW #2, Calgary

Sociable and shareable appetizers here really bring home the sense of East Coast community, but so do the dishes themselves. Fish tacos, mussels buckets, and the signature and traditional fried pepperoni are just a few of the ways Blowers & Grafton brings a taste of Halifax to Calgary.

Address: 2120 4th Street SW, Calgary

OEB is a Calgary brunch institution, and with one on 4th, there’s really no better place to grab breakfast along the way.

Address: 2207 4th Street SW, Calgary

Not only does Mercato have some of the best Italian and pasta dishes in Calgary, but there’s also a market attached to grab a quick take-home bite or Pizza Mercato in the back for an amazing pie.

Address: 2224 4th Street SW, Calgary

This sit-down wine bar is a little quieter and fancier than many others on the list, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less of a good time. This is the spot to have an intimate glass of wine with someone and get deep into conversation over a cheese plate.

Address: 2310 4th Street SW, Calgary

It really does seem like Calgary’s 4th Street has every type of restaurant and bar, and adding an Irish pub seems to complete the list. Grab some pub food, or just stop in for a perfectly poured Guinness.

Address: 506 24th Avenue SW, Calgary

The last spot on this list, right at the very end of the strip, is the stunning South Block. The BBQ food menu is outstanding, and the open room and patio, and the massive basement that often has live shows are the perfect place to start or end the journey on the 4th.

Address: 2437 4th Street SW, Calgary

