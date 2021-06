One of Calgary’s favourite family of cafes, Higher Ground, has announced a new location is in the works.

The coffee shop, which operates two locations in Kensington and Capitol Hill, will be opening at 715 17 Avenue SW, the former address of a notable Starbucks.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this; stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Higher Ground ☕ (@highergroundcafe)

Higher Ground — 17th Ave

Address: 715 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Instagram