A new art gallery and cocktail lounge just opened in Calgary

Checking out local art in Calgary just got even cooler.

A new interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists.

The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

“Take the artistry feel of San Francisco mixed with amazing cocktails from New York, in a LA style venue and you have The Dark Arts,” says Dallas Tambeau, General Manager of The Dark Arts.

The menu, created by Chef Brent Taddeo, boasts a selection of shareable bites, including charred cauliflower, samosas, and devilled eggs.

The new Calgary art venue also serves up an array of creative and colourful cocktails that match the decor, with names like The Subtle Sutton and Sunny T. Classics such as Old Fashioneds, Pina Coladas and Gin & Juice also grace the sippable menu.

The interim art gallery will be open from July until October, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone. The Dark Arts welcomes walk-ups, or you can make a reservation to guarantee your place at what’s sure to be a popular spot.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee, prices vary by food and drink item

