Another place promising souped-up handhelds is about to open its doors in YYC: Munchies Calgary.

Munchies will be opening at 6307 Bowness Road NW in the heart of Bowness.

After it officially launches on June 20, Munchies will be open and operating Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to midnight.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check this new spot out once it opens.

Munchies Calgary

Address: 6307 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

