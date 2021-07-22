Calgary’s adorable new neighbourhood spot for coffee and soft serve is open: Good News.

The fresh Inglewood destination opened earlier this month at 1608 17 Ave SE, where it serves up quality coffee and innovative soft serve ice cream creations.

You won’t be able to miss the little red house that Goods News operates out of.

Be sure to stop by for a caffeinated beverage, a cup of ice cream, or a baked good the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.

A post shared by Good News Calgary (@good.news.calgary)

Good News

Address: 1608 17 Avenue SE, Calgary

