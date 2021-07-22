Good News: Neighbourhood spot for coffee and soft serve now open
Jul 22 2021, 11:05 am
Calgary’s adorable new neighbourhood spot for coffee and soft serve is open: Good News.
The fresh Inglewood destination opened earlier this month at 1608 17 Ave SE, where it serves up quality coffee and innovative soft serve ice cream creations.
- See also:
You won’t be able to miss the little red house that Goods News operates out of.
Be sure to stop by for a caffeinated beverage, a cup of ice cream, or a baked good the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.
View this post on Instagram
Good News
Address: 1608 17 Avenue SE, Calgary