Candy Shop Cafe set to grand open on 17th Ave this week
Jul 20 2021, 1:49 pm
YYC is about to get a whole lot sweeter because the Candy Shop Cafe is officially celebrating its grand opening this week.
The 1326 17th Avenue SW champagne, cocktail, and dessert bar is kicking off its opening celebrations on Wednesday, July 21 at 5 pm.
From cheesecake to apple rose tarts to a boozy banana split daiquiri milkshakes, if you have a sweet tooth, this is the place for you.
Desserts and dessert-inspired cocktails await you here. Be sure to make a point to check this spot out once it officially opens!
Candy Shop Cafe
Address: 1326 17th Avenue SW, Calgary