The Halal Guys will open in Calgary next week (VIDEO)

The Halal Guys is opening its first Calgary location soon, and that means folks in YYC will finally get a taste of the iconic brand’s delicious eats.

The food cart turned fast food chain originated in NYC in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following.

Its menu is popular for sandwiches and platters packed with chicken and/or gyro.

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide and two of those are in Toronto.

The brand announced aggressive expansion plans for Canada and revealed “at least five” locations would be coming to Western Canada including Calgary, Banff, and Canmore.

The Halal Guys will open its first-ever Calgary location at 923 17 Avenue SW on Friday, July 30 at 11 am.

Address: 923 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram