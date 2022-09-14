The ultimate list of fall and Halloween activities in Alberta

As leaves change in Alberta and frosty mornings become a regular thing, we look forward to all the great fall and Halloween things to do in the province.

From enjoying the scenery of a new season to some spooky events to indulge in, we have rounded up so many things to do in Edmonton, Calgary, and other spots across Alberta.

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton/Calgary

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Alberta this fall. Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park in Edmonton and Canada Olympic Park in Calgary with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

Go on a Haunted Tour

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

Visit a small town that becomes magical in the fall

Fall in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous foliage, and a stop in some of these small towns is simply magical during autumn. There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique fall road trip.

Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

From gently used costumes to ones brand new out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party or casual night in filled with candy and horror movies while thrifting for your costumes. Nothing worse than shelling out too much money for a Halloween costume, right?

Visit a cozy coffee shop

As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we inch closer to fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton and Calgary. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton, and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

Take a pumpkin home from a pumpkin patch

What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? We’ve rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area, for some affordable and outdoorsy fun for all.

Snag a perfect YEG fall Instagram post

Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta or a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, there are plenty of spots that provide prime fall photo opportunities in YEG.

Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids’ trick or treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs and IT-themed treats.

Deadmonton Haunted House

Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton brings it with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Icons of Darkness, the indoor attraction, and Return of the Living Dead, the outdoor attraction. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in not just Edmonton, but Alberta, too.

Get spooked at DARK in Fort Edmonton Park

For 12 nights in October, DARK will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home. The three haunts this year are titled “Under the Big Top: The Joke’s on You,” “Blood Harvest: Reap What You Sow,” and “3 AM: Dead of Night.”

Take in the leaves changing at the best spots in YEG/YYC

Edmonton and Calgary have so many IG-worthy spots to watch the leaves change while the cities transform into a fall paradise. Ring in the fall season by making a day out of visiting leaves at as many of these viewpoints as possible – your Instagram will thank you.

Take a fall drive on Alberta’s most scenic highways

When you take a road trip in Alberta, you are guaranteed some lovely views along the way, and two highways in the province are considered some of the most scenic in Canada. Tack in some fall foliage, and it’s an absolute autumn dream.

Get lost in a massive T-Rex corn maze near Drumheller

Alberta’s badlands offers a wealth of unique views and attractions, and you can add getting lost in a massive T-Rex-shaped corn maze near Drumheller to the list. If you are a massive fan of corn mazes, we suggest you check out our roundup of the best ones to visit in Alberta.

Be frightened on a ghost tour of historic Banff

The Banff: Paranormal History Walking Ghost Tour will make your skin crawl as you stroll through Banff’s haunted locations and marvel at some iconic viewpoints with an added spooky perspective. The tour will tell you all about the spooky history of Banff that they don’t teach you in guidebooks, and all of the historic towns’ secret stories of a haunted past. Bring on the ghastly ghosts and ghouls!

Check out Alberta’s numerous ghost towns

Sometimes you want to visit somewhere that’s a little less obviously beautiful, a place that’s a little different, a little quieter, a little more… spooky. Luckily, there are plenty of abandoned places and ghost towns across the province where you can wander around and scare yourself to your heart’s content. They may not be officially haunted, but you’ll probably still get goosebumps. Sounds like a perfect Halloween adventure to do this fall in Alberta!