We know fall is still months away, but we are so excited for a mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Calgary this fall.

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here