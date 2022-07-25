EventsHalloweenFall Events

A MASSIVE Halloween event with glowing pumpkins is coming to Calgary this fall

Jul 25 2022, 5:00 pm
pumpkinsafterdarkyeg/Instagram | pumpkinsafterdarkyyc/Instagram
We know fall is still months away, but we are so excited for a mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Calgary this fall.

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Time: Various
Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

