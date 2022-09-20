A spine-tingling haunted house just outside Edmonton opens next month

If you are looking for a good thrill this October, you must check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton.

The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying.

The haunted house will open its doors on October 7 and will run on various days until October 31.

Admission is either a non-perishable food bank donation or just $5, a low fee for some truly great haunting fun.



If you are on the hunt for spooky things to check out, you’ve got to add the Spruce Ridge Scare to your list. You might as well hit up Deadmonton, DARK at Fort Edmonton Park, and Pumpkins After Dark while you are it.

Spruce Ridge Scare

Where: #287 Spruce Ridge Road, Spruce Grove

When: Various dates from October 7 to 31

Cost: Food bank donation or $5