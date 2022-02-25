Just two months into 2022 and we’ve already seen some incredible new Calgary restaurants open up.

Looking ahead to March, there are a number of exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars that will open their doors, including one highly anticipated food hall.

These are thirteen Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in March.

Serving beers, burritos, and tacos, this exciting new surf spot has been in the works for a while. From the same restaurant that has brought us some of Calgary’s best restaurants, like Major Tom and Bridgette Bar, this is a welcome addition to Chinook Centre.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary (inside CF Chinook Centre)

Calgary has been waiting for this highly anticipated spot, specializing in Japanese pancakes, since announcing its opening in September of 2021. The wait is nearly over, and it is set to open sometime in March. Famous for making fluffy, soufflé-like pancakes, these airy creations can’t get here soon enough.

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Bringing the same modern Korean concept that made Anju and Roy’s Korean Kitchen on 4th Street is this second location at the highly anticipated District at Beltline food hall. KFC Sliders, Ramen Carbonara, and some of the best wings in the city are just a few of the items on the inventive menu by Chef Roy. Check this place out when it opens on March 3.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

This new spot is an entirely new Mediterranean concept from renowned Calgary Chef Kenny. The room looks beautiful, and the menu promises to offer some of the most fresh and vibrant dishes to celebrate the region. There will also be a brunch with everybody’s favourite –shakshouka.

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Takori

Fusion restaurants are also interesting, and this one, moving into the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall, is no different. This taqueria will have inspired dishes with all types of cultural influence combining Asian and Mexican food, from the mind of Chef Ly of Foreign Concept. Check this place out when it opens on March 3.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

This will be the fourth location for the family team at The Mash, known for its laid-back atmosphere, craft beers, and craft pizza. Located in The Fifth building on 17th Ave, this is one of the coolest locations for the pizza spot.

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

Oishidesu Ramen Shack

We don’t know much about the menu here yet, but this ramen concept is from the mind of chef/owner Arce Morales. After falling in love with Japanese cuisine during his travels, this spot is another addition to the District at Beltline. It’s never a bad time for ramen, and this convenient location should definitely be on your radar — opening March 3 at the District at Beltline.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

By now, most of us already know and love the Canadian Brewhouse. This new location is especially exciting because it is going into the bustling University District, where it will also be surrounded by other great bars and restaurants.

This is one of the most highly anticipated new Calgary restaurants, whether you’re vegetarian or not. All of the soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and smoothies on the menu at Shrub Bloom are as tasty as they are delicious, made with locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Opening March 3 at the District at Beltline.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

This swanky new spot is named after the communities that influence the food and space here — the five boroughs of New York. It’s beautiful inside, the food is comfortable fine dining, and the summer patio will be absolutely massive.

Everybody loves pasta, but this much-loved spot takes it to a whole new level. YYC Pasta Bar is the city’s first-ever fully customizable pasta menu. We can’t wait for this new location coming soon to Kensington.

Address: 314-10th Street NW, Calgary

Greenfish Sushi

This flagship location for Greenfish Sushi has stated it will be “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway.” A socially conscious spot with a delicious sushi menu surrounded by other fantastic food vendors in the District at Beltline definitely has the foodies of Calgary excited for March 3.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

This is a coffee spot and eatery with one of the most beautiful spaces in Calgary, in one of the most beautiful buildings. Great coffee, homemade soup and sandwiches, baked goods, and even house-made drinks and soft serve are a great way to spend the day in the library or out on the street patio.

Address: 1M Central Library – 802 3rd Street SE, Calgary

