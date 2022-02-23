The YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, is opening a second location next month.

Taking over the existing Cotto location in Kensington, this new outpost is hoping to be open mid-March if everything goes right for the team.

Whether you create your own recipe or order a time-tested classic, this is a concept where all of your pasta dreams can come true.

“We are the only concept in Calgary where anything on the menu can be customized as per the customer’s preference,” Yash Sharma, the chef and owner of YYC Pasta Bar, told Dished Calgary.

“Build Your Own Pasta or choose from the chef’s specialty, at YYC Pasta Bar, the Pastabilities are endless,” they added.

The menu focuses on serving authentic Italian dishes with innovative twists, like spaghetti meatballs, veal tortellini, and baked lasagna. These are all delicious, but it’s the unique “build your own pasta” option that feels the most fun.

“We use the best quality ingredients, and our main focus is to give people what they want at an affordable price,” said Sharma.

Diners begin with choosing from six different kinds of pasta and then adding from close to 20 different protein and veggie options. Decide on a sauce, and you might just have a dish combination that nobody has ever tasted before.

There are literally thousands of different ways to enjoy a bowl of pasta here.

Feel like an extra cheesy, extra saucy bowl of spaghetti with meatballs and garlic shrimp? Go for it. Maybe you’d rather have a gluten-free penne with spinach, chicken, and tomatoes? If it feels good, do it.

The original 17th Ave location is incredibly popular, which is why the team here is able to open up a second location in these difficult times.

“It was challenging sometimes, but we are grateful for the love and support we have had from the community,” said Sharma.

“I believed in my vision, and nothing was possible without my team and [the] support of people who believe in us. Never stop developing and dreaming.”

The YYC Pasta Bar hopes to open doors next month, but in the meantime, you can check out its current location at 1322A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary.

YYC Pasta Bar

Address: 314-10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram