Everybody loves brunch, and Redheads Japanese Cafe in Calgary just announced they’ll be doing a pretty incredible one on Saturday and Sunday.

This popular Japanese cafe and eatery is launching an all-you-can-eat Japanese brunch buffet with over 30+ different dishes to choose from. The amazing AYCE brunch will be available from 11:30 am to 3 pm on the weekend for just $21.99.

The weekend buffet menu has a great mix of sweet and savoury options, with classic Western breakfast dishes and authentic Japanese ones.

The Japanese curry rice, topped with grilled cheddar, katsu, hamburg, and more, is the most popular item on the menu here any day of the week.

The Japanese sliders and rice burgers are also must-orders, with the karaage, katsu, and root veggies sliders served on brioche buns, and the burgers that come with either tuna mayo, salmon, karaage, katsu, shrimp, kimpira, or ume.

Familiar brunch options are also available here, from classic bennies to French toast, served with orange zest butter, whipping cream, and nuts.

If you’re feeling a little adventurous — and you should be because it’s all-you-can-eat — try one fo the signature Japanese dishes also available for brunch.

The Japaghetti is a delicious mixture of pan-fried noodles with mushrooms, sweet peppers, tuna, and garlic butter.

Due to current restrictions, this is not a help-yourself buffet line. All orders will come fresh straight from the kitchen.

Check out this new all-you-can-eat concept at Redheads Japanese Cafe the next time you’re looking for a great brunch spot.

Reservations are highly recommended.

Redheads Japanese Cafe

Address: #105, 638-11th Avenue SW, Calgary

