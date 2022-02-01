8 Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to this month

One month into 2022 and we’ve already seen some incredible new Calgary restaurants open up.

Looking ahead to February, there are a number of exciting new Calgary restaurants and bars that will open their doors, including one highly anticipated food hall.

These are eight Calgary restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuwa Fuwa (@fuwafuwa.yyc)

Calgary has been so excited ever since this spot that specializes in Japanese pancakes announced its opening back in September of 2021. The wait is nearly over, and it is set to open sometime in February. Famous for making fluffy, soufflé-like pancakes, these airy creations can’t get here soon enough.

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nue Cocktail Bar (@nueyyc)

Set to open in early February, this intimate and elegant new cocktail bar will be an amazing addition to 17th Avenue. The hip room was designed for socializing and meeting people, but it’s also the ideal atmosphere for a perfect date spot. Original craft cocktails will be amazing year-round, while the stunning second-floor patio will be a go-to summer spot.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amato Gelato Dessert Bar (@amatogelato)

Gelato-lovers in Calgary are already fans of Amato Gelato, located in Kensington, but this stunning new spot aims to be something more. This is an authentic Italian cafe that won’t just have over 45 flavours of gelato, espresso, and pastries, but also the largest patio on 17th Avenue with over 60 seats.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Oh (@royskitchenyyc)

Bringing the same modern Korean concept that made Anju, and then Roy’s Korean Kitchen on 4th Street, is this second location at the highly anticipated District at Beltline food hall. KFC Sliders, Ramen Carbonara, and some of the best wings in the city are just a few of the items on the inventive menu by Chef Roy.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Takori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takori (@takori.district)

All types of fusion restaurants are interesting and exciting, and this one moving into the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall is no different. Making Asian and Mexican food, this taqueria is going to have inspired dishes with all types of cultural influence from the mind of Chef Ly of Foreign Concept.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Oishidesu Ramen Shack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oishidesu Ramen Shack (@oishidesuramen)

We don’t know much about the menu here yet, but this ramen concept is from the mind of chef/owner Arce Morales. After falling in love with Japanese cuisine during his travels, this spot is another addition to the District at Beltline. It’s never a bad time for ramen, and this convenient location should definitely be on your radar.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrub Bloom (@shrubbloom)

This is one of the most highly anticipated new Calgary restaurants, whether you’re vegetarian or not. All of the soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas, and smoothies on the menu at Shrub Bloom are as tasty as they are delicious, made with locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Greenfish Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenfish Sushi (@greenfishsushi)

This flagship location for Greenfish Sushi has stated it will be “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway.” A socially conscious spot with a delicious sushi menu surrounded by other fantastic food vendors in the District at Beltline definitely has the foodies of Calgary excited for February.

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, off of 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Instagram