Borough Bar + Grill: New York-inspired restaurant to open in Calgary

An exciting new restaurant is coming to Northwest Calgary, and it’ll be just in time for patio season.

In the summer of 2022, Murrieta’s Hospitality will be opening Borough Bar + Grill in the University District of Calgary.

This is coming at a time when several other exciting restaurants are opening in the same area, like OEB Breakfast.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill is a contemporary restaurant that looks to become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse, and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables here.

The design of the space will feature a large main dining room, a stunning patio, a lounge, a chef’s table for larger parties, and a walk-in patisserie specializing in sandwiches and coffee. The architecture aims to reflect the New York experience, a casual vibe with impressive features, like floating ceilings and intimate booths.

Ideally located on University Avenue, with direct access to Central Commons Park, and beside the brand new Cineplex VIP Cinema, this is a highly anticipated opening we’re very excited about.

More details will come out as we get closer to the opening of the Borough Bar + Grill, so stay tuned for details!