Calgary will be getting a new Canadian Brewhouse this February.

Coming to the University District is the fifth Calgary location for this popular franchise, known for live sports, delicious food, and an extensive beer menu.

This area has become incredibly exciting in recent months, after opening the new Village Ice Cream and the anticipated spring opening of Borough Bar and Grill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian Brewhouse (@thecanadianbrewhouse)

With nearly 30 beers on tap, the Canadian Brewhouse is one of the best spots in town for a domestic favourite or to try a new craft beer. There will definitely be plenty of TVs fulfilling all of your sports viewing needs.

Nothing goes better with sports and cold beer than amazing pub food, and all of the classics are done right here. Multiple kinds of nachos, wings, pizza, burgers, and so much more can be found on the menu here.

Also on the menu will be multiple feature items, lunch specials, daily deals, and a brunch menu available on the weekends.

This new spot moving into the University District does not have an official opening date yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Canadian Brewhouse

Instagram