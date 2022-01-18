The increasingly popular family owned spot The Mash is opening its fourth Calgary location in the heart of the city this March.

Integrated with Half Hitch Brewing, this will be the sixth location for the growing team at The Mash, with one also in Airdrie and one recently opened in St. Alberta.

Half Hitch Brewing is a micro-brewery owned by the same Heier/Kozloski family. The Mash is literally a mashup of ideas, selling its very own delicious craft beer alongside the craft pizzas.

The team here actually uses this mash-up process when making their amazing pizzas as well. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen is able to recycle it to make their pizza dough from scratch.

It tastes unlike any dough you’ve ever had, and is a great way to limit waste.

Always looking for new ways to use this up-cycled grain, they are constantly challenging themselves to find interesting ways to use it. Right now the focus is on the pizza dough, but the hope is to soon create desserts, dog treats, and more.

From a classic pepperoni to the famous dill pickle and bacon pizza, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Takeout is an option here, but this new outpost for The Mash will surely be a great place to hang out by yourself or with a group. As if craft beers and pizza in a laid back atmosphere wasn’t enough, there’s also board games to bring over the table.

There’s no official opening date yet for this new location just off of 17th Ave, so stay tuned for all updates.

