The first-ever LowBrow HighBall week-long festival ends this weekend. It’s your last chance to see what four of the best cocktail bars in the city can come up with.

When we think highball, drinks like rum and coke or gin and soda come to mind, but there can be so much more to it than just that.

DandyPop, by the Dandy Brewing Company, wanted to see what kinds of highballs top-notch cocktail makers in Calgary could create.

The LowBrow HighBall fest, running from February 21 to 27, features recipes from The Wednesday Room, National on 17th, Pigeonhole, and the Dandy Tasting Room.

There are four cocktails to try at the week-long highball festival. Each recipe is totally unique, original and must contain one DandyPop product.

Pigeonhole has created a Peated Peach for $10. Made with one part Oloroso Sherry and three parts Dandy’s Sour Peach pop, this featured cocktail has an added spritz of peated scotch for a little extra smoky flavour.

The Wednesday Room’s cocktail is the Just Peachy, also selling for $10. This spot’s recipe requires Dandypop Sour Peach, but uses tequila as a base spirit. Peach bitters are also used to add an interesting depth to the drink.

The National on 17th Avenue and Dandy Brewing Company will also be featuring their contributions to the festival, but you’ll just have to visit them to discover what they are.

The Lowbrow Highball Festival ends this Sunday, so make sure to visit any of the participating locations before the weekend is over.